Inter Milan could promise Leeds player a place in the starting lineup if transfer happens

Inter Milan is reportedly ready to offer Illan Meslier a starting position to join the club amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The French goalkeeper has been excellent for Leeds United since joining the club in 2020 for a reported £5 million.

Despite their relegation to the Championship last season, the 23-year-old’s performances have not faltered as he aims to regain promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

However, according to reports from Sport.FR several clubs are interested in his signature including Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The report states that the Italian club are ‘considering’ offering the shot-stopper the number one spot at the San Siro.

“With Bayern Munich also monitoring him, Inter Milan are considering offering him a starting position in the team.” States the report.

With Manuel Neuer currently occupying the starting spot at Bayern, Meslier could be tempted by the offer of first-team football in Italy.

Good goalkeepers are few and far between at the moment as a lot of clubs are currently seeking a new shot-stopper.

Losing the 23-year-old would be detrimental to Farke’s side as they currently sit third in the table.