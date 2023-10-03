‘Has gone backwards’ – Paul Robinson tells Leeds player he has really fallen off

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that Illan Meslier has gone backwards with his performances in recent times.

The French shot-stopper initially looked hugely impressive at Elland Road, and was linked with moves to bigger names like Manchester United and Chelsea, though it’s fair to say it’s hard to imagine they’d be interested in signing him now.

Speaking on the Debrief podcast yesterday, Robinson singled out Meslier as someone who’s gone backwards at Leeds during their struggles in the last year or so.

“We saw Illan Meslier do it at Leeds. He was outstanding, and people said he would be the next Hugo Lloris, but that was hard to sustain. It’s longevity, it’s sustainability and that’s the most important thing for a goalkeeper,” Robinson said.

Leeds fans will no doubt hope Meslier can rediscover his form and do his bit to help the club get back to the Premier League next season.

