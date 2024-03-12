Richard Keys urges PIF to appoint available famous manager

Richard Keys of beIN Sports believes that if Newcastle United want to guarantee trophies at St. James’ Park, they should think about hiring head coach Jose Mourinho.

Under Eddie Howe, the Magpies have had a challenging 2023–24 season. If they can’t muster their will for the remaining games of the campaign, they may not even qualify for European competition.

With 10 games remaining in the season, Newcastle are in tenth position in the Premier League. This is in spite of the fact that they finished fourth last year and qualified for the Champions League.

Prior to Daniele De Rossi taking over for Mourinho in January, Mourinho most recently managed AS Roma.

Keys thinks Jose Mourinho can take Newcastle to the next level

In order to ensure trophies at St. James’ Park, Keys has pushed Newcastle to name Jose Mourinho and doesn’t have much sympathy for current manager Eddie Howe.

The beIN Sports anchor remarked in a post on X:

“What’s happened to the Geordie revolution? It was great to see the Toon mixing it with the big boys last season. Why have the wheels come off so quickly? Is it time for phase 2? And Jose? There are no guarantees of a trophy in football – unless you employ him.”

If result don’t improve for Newcastle, the owners could soon lose patience and think about replacing Howe.

Jose Mourinho is a serial winner

Throughout his managerial career, Mourinho has been a consistent winner, having won two Champions League titles, two Europa League/UEFA Cups, and one Europa Conference League title.

The 61-year-old has also won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, one FA Cup, and three League Cups overall throughout his tenures at Manchester United and Stamford Bridge.