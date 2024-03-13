Reliable journalist says PSG’s interest in 27-year-old Liverpool star is real

Paris Saint-Germain will enter the summer transfer market looking to replace Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is on the Ligue 1 leaders’ list.

The French club’s interest in the Colombian is real, reports the reliable Pipe Sierra, but PSG have not contacted the winger or held any talks over a summer transfer.

Mbappe is set to depart the Paris club for Real Madrid at the end of the season and it was reported by The Mirror on Wednesday, that PSG are ready to test Man United with a £75m bid for their forward Marcus Rashford after previously attempting to sign the England star in 2022.

That is a move that is more likely to happen than Diaz as the Colombian is a key part of the current Liverpool squad.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is attracting interest around Europe

PSG are not the only club contemplating a move for Diaz this summer, as it being reported by The Mirror that Barcelona are monitoring the 27-year-old ahead of next season.

This is not something Liverpool will have to worry about as the Catalan club have huge financial issues and will not be able to match the Reds’ asking price for the winger.

However, PSG can afford Diaz and will have plenty of cash to try and test the Merseyside club’s resolve.

Liverpool will very unlikely sell their Colombian star due to his importance. The winger has featured in 38 matches this season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further five.

The 27-year-old has a contract at Anfield until 2027 and the likelihood of him seeing out most of that deal is high.