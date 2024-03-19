Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Arsenal outcast

Along with Chelsea, German giants Bayern Munich are now interested in Aaron Ramsdale, the 25-year-old Arsenal star.

Fichajes reports the competition to recruit Ramsdale in the summer includes Bayern Munich.

After David Raya was signed in the summer, the 25-year-old Arsenal star looks destined to quit the club in pursuit of regular first-team action.

The 25-year-old Arsenal star is set to leave the team in the summer, therefore Ramsdale’s move will be a major storyline before the transfer window arrives.

Arsenal goalkeeper is expected to leave

After spending the last two seasons as the team’s starting keeper in North London, the England international feels his time at the Emirates Stadium has come to an end.

Losing his place in the starting line up at Arsenal has cost the goalkeeper the opportunity to represent England in this summer’s Euro.

Due to Mikel Arteta’s desire to have two competitive keepers in the lineup, David Raya and him, the Gunners had no interest in moving him during the January transfer window.

Ramsdale has lost his place in the Arsenal line-up

Despite wanting a change of scenery in the summer, Ramsdale should serve as the Spaniard’s deputy for the remainder of the season.

Even though Manuel Neuer, 37, is still performing at top level, Bayern are looking for a long-term replacement for him.

The Bundesliga giants are now considering Ramsdale as a possibility. The Bavarians were pursuing a number of players in the summer, including David De Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bayern’s task would be persuading Ramsdale to decline offers from English teams in favour of traveling to Germany.

Chelsea are one of the clubs keen to sign the England keeper, and now they are joined by Bayern Munich in the race to sign him.