Chelsea and Manchester United have both been keeping tabs on talented young Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to transfer news journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 20-year-old looks an exciting prospect and could be one to watch for the future, though Jacobs has stressed that nothing particularly advanced is happening with Chelsea or Man Utd at the moment, even if there is some interest.

It seems the Red Devils and the Blues have both been scouting Kerkez, which doesn’t necessarily mean much, though Jacobs has also noted that the player himself seems keen on the interest from Stamford Bridge in particular, judging by his social media activity.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs stated that Chelsea are eyeing up Kerkez as just one of a number of potential options to strengthen at left-back this summer.

The Hungary international certainly fits the bill for the CFC transfer strategy under Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, with Jacobs noting that the west Londoners will most likely look for young players like this again in the summer.

Kerkez transfer could be one to watch for Chelsea and Manchester United – Jacobs

“Chelsea are looking for a left-back this summer. That’s because Lewis Hall will join Newcastle for an initial £28m. Chelsea have already budgeted for his departure. The obligation to buy becomes official if Newcastle finish 15th or better in the Premier League,” Jacobs said.

“Ian Maatsen is also expected to depart. The 22-year-old is having an excellent spell on loan at Dortmund. There is no option or obligation to buy, but the German club are keen to sign Maatsen permanently. Chelsea will be looking for £30-35m.

“Marc Cucurella could also potentially be sold should the right offer arrive, so it’s obvious why Chelsea feel they need another left-back.

“Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is one name on Chelsea’s radar. There is nothing advanced yet, but Chelsea, along with Manchester United, have scouted the talented 20-year-old Hungarian. Kerkez has also been teasing Chelsea fans a little with his social media activity. Scouting doesn’t mean a great deal, and nothing of note is progressing yet, but Kerkez is one to watch in the coming windows.

“Chelsea have plenty of other options. One is Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, but the feeling is he’ll end up at Real Madrid if he leaves Bayern. Chelsea know this so it would be quite surprising if they prioritise Davies. It’s little more than admiration from afar at this point.

“Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri is going to be in demand this summer, but it’s still too early to tell if Chelsea will move.”