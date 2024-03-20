Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has been linked as a transfer target for Chelsea, and although Fabrizio Romano has played down those links for the time being, he has admitted that the youngster has plenty of admirers.

The 20-year-old has shown plenty of potential in his time in the Premier League, and it seems he is being monitored by a number of clubs around Europe, according to the transfer news expert as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Kerkez could fit the bill for Chelsea as they are in the market for a new left-back this summer, and they’ve tended to go for young talents of this profile under current owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Still, even if the links make sense, it seems the Kerkez and CFC links are not currently that concrete, according to Romano.

Kerkez transfer: Rumoured Chelsea target has plenty of admirers

“Milos Kerkez is an excellent young talent doing well at Bournemouth, and there’s been plenty written about him recently being scouted by Chelsea and others,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that clubs in Italy, Germany and England are following Kerkez regularly, as he’s an excellent talent. Nothing is concrete at this stage from what I’m hearing, not even Bournemouth plans for Kerkez as they signed him just one year ago… it’s still early but what’s sure is that Milos is super appreciated around Europe.

“Meanwhile, we know Chelsea are going to be looking at top young left-backs, so that’s why we are going to see Kerkez and probably many others linked with the Blues, but as I said, nothing is concrete right now as far as I understand.”

It will be interesting to see if this develops into anything more concrete in the weeks and months ahead, but it seems this story has been slightly overplayed for now.