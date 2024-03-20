Tottenham are reportedly ready to pounce as it looks like Chelsea will accept offers of around £50million for Conor Gallagher in this summer’s transfer window.

The England international remains a target for Spurs and it looks like there’s a disagreement between him and Chelsea at the moment over his wages.

According to a report from Team Talk, the Blues are informing Gallagher that he needs to lower his demands when it comes to signing a new contract, and it could be that if he doesn’t agree that will be what leads to him being shown the door this summer.

Chelsea fans might not be too pleased to hear this update as Gallagher has had a fine season and looks like an ideal player to help take Mauricio Pochettino’s project forwards.

One imagines the 24-year-old would also majorly strengthen Tottenham if he were to move there, and CFC surely don’t want to risk letting this important player go to a London rival.

Gallagher transfer: Can Spurs pounce on Chelsea midfielder’s contract uncertainty?

Tottenham surely only stand to benefit from this situation, but it remains to be seen if they’d be prepared to pay £50m for Gallagher this summer when he’d be just a year away from being available on a free transfer.

At the same time, though, there could surely be room for negotiation as Chelsea won’t want to ask for crazy money and put off suitors, thereby persuading them to wait until he becomes a free agent.

All in all, it seems like a slightly crazy and unpredictable situation, with Chelsea perhaps not handling this well if they’re now faced with the situation of the player being able to hold them to ransom with the threat of moving to a bitter rival for below market value, or even for nothing at all.