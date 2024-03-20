Man City will reportedly look to replace one key first-team player with one of the Premier League’s most creative players.

The Cityzens, currently embroiled in a three-way title tussle with Arsenal and Liverpool, will be fully focused on the remainder of the campaign.

However, regardless of what happens in the race for the 2023-24 Premier League title, Pep Guardiola will go again next season but will almost certainly want some key additions.

Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola reignites Lucas Paqueta interest

And with that in mind, according to a recent report from Fichajes, one player the seven-time Premier League winners continue to monitor is West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian playmaker came close to moving to the Etihad last summer before an illegal betting probe conducted by the FA scuppered the champions’ transfer plans.

Set for another summer of uncertainty, Paqueta, 26, could see his dream move finally materialise with Bernardo Silva tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona — both of whom are looking to prise the Portugal international away from England.

Reportedly keen to see Paqueta replace the outgoing Silva, Guardiola is expected to instruct last season’s treble-winners to reignite their interest in the Hammers’ number 10.

Left-footed and boasting a wealth of creative talent, Paqueta could prove to be a shrewd acquisition and one that would undoubtedly improve playing alongside the rest of Man City’s squad.

Bernardo Silva wanted by PSG and Barcelona

In the meantime, although Silva’s future has yet to be decided, there is seldom smoke without fire in the world of transfers.

This is not the first time the 29-year-old has been linked with an Etihad exit, and with his contract set to expire in less than two years, this summer really could be the time the Portuguese maestro moves on in search of a new European challenge.

During his seven years in England, Silva, who has scored 64 goals in 342 games, has lifted 13 major trophies including five Premier League titles and the 2022-23 Champions League.