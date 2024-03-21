Manchester United are hoping to agree on a new contract with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old recently celebrated his first call-up to the England national team for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Spain. Mainoo has been an important first-team player for Manchester United in recent months and it is no surprise that the Red Devils are looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

As per HITC, Manchester United have accelerated talks regarding an extension.

He is likely to be a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons. The Red Devils have missed a technically gifted midfield controller like him in recent seasons. With the right guidance, he could develop into a top-class player in the Premier League. His current contract with the Red Devils expires in 2027 and Manchester United are looking to extend it further.

Kobbie Mainoo has impressed with Man United

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United so far, but the development of Mainoo will certainly be a bright spot. They must look to hold on to talented young players like him for as long as possible and the fans will be delighted to see that the club are working towards a contract extension.

The 18-year-old will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for Manchester United over the next few months. He will look to continue his development as a footballer with regular game time in the Premier League and there is no reason for him to move on from Old Trafford any time soon.

It is fair to assume that the two parties are likely to come to an agreement sooner rather than later.

