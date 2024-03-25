According to reports, Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres might sign with Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer for just half the amount of his release clause.

Ever since leaving Coventry City at the end of last season, Gyokeres has been dominating in Portugal, and the Premier League is reportedly showing a lot of interest in him due to his prolific form.

Gyokeres has become one of the most prolific scorers in Europe with 36 goals in all competitions this season.

Arsenal face competition to sign the striker

The striker and Chelsea were first linked in January, and it is said that the Blues have been formulating plans to sign him at the end of the season.

When the summer transfer window opens, Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in signing the Sweden international.

Gyokeres’ Sporting contract is rumoured to include an £86 million release clause, but it appears that a deal might be reached for a far lower sum.

It’s believed that AC Milan are closely monitoring the players’ progress in the hopes of persuading him to transfer to Serie A rather than the Premier League.

But the Italian giants would find it “impossible to keep up” in a bidding war against Chelsea and Arsenal due to their financial clout.

With stronger teams in Europe showing interest in Gyokeres, it is unclear where he will play club football next season.

He recently downplayed the rumours of a move away from the club, saying that he the speculation is not something that he takes too seriously.