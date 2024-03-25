Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could consider his future at Old Trafford if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides that he wants a coach for next season.

The Dutch manager is under heavy scrutiny after an inconsistent season at the club, having finished in the top four and winning the Carabao Cup last season.

The former Ajax manager has found it difficult in his second season in the Premier League, with the Red Devils sitting in sixth position at the moment.

Man United crashed out early in the Champions League this season after finishing bottom of their group.

How ten Hag can save his Man United job

ten Hag reportedly has to secure Champions League football for next season in order to save his job at the club.

Reports in the media today have linked Brentford manager Thomas Frank with the Red Devils job today.

Ten Hag, however, may choose to resign if he is not ready to transition from manager to coach, according to the Daily Star.

Ratcliffe is eager to give others the reins when it comes to leading the team’s player acquisition going ahead, which would diminish his position.

The Man United manager is expected to indulge in talks with the new co-owner Ratcliffe at the end of the season to discuss the position moving forward.

Man United are set to make big changes

After INEOS’ takeover of 27.7 per cent stake in United in January, the club is expected to undergo changes on all levels.

New appointments have been made while some new ones are imminent as the club ushers into a new era.

Ratcliffe has stated unequivocally that if United are to experience success again, the current system must be changed.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Star: “You need the right organisation and structure. In the old days of Sir Alex Ferguson, he was the manager. But we don’t have managers today, we have a coach.

“And a coach would normally report to a sporting director, and a sporting director would report to the chief executive. Where do you put recruitment? Strategy? All that kind of stuff. You need to get your organisation right, and then need to populate it with the people who are best in class.”

The United manager might not be too entertained after these comments from Ratcliffe and may consider his future at the club as it takes away the authority of signing players from him.