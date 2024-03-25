Journalist Mark Ogden has shared his thoughts on why he believes Liverpool are set to make a new surprising manager appointment as they look for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Anfield job will be heavily discussed in the media between now and the end of the season.

The question on people’s mind is who will replace Klopp at Anfield after his nine-year spell at the club.

The German manager has enjoyed success at the Merseyside club, guiding them to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Alonso is leading the race to become the new Liverpool manager

The clear frontrunner to replace Klopp at Anfield is former Reds fan favourite Xabi Alonso, who is managing Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen.

The Spaniard has taken them from a relegation battle to the top of the league after his outstanding work.

After the return of Michael Edwards to the club, who was responsible for club’s success along with Klopp, Liverpool are expected to fast track the process of appointing a new manager.

According to Mark Ogden, who spoke with ESPN, Edwards could surprise a lot of people with the manager he chooses.

“I’ve been told that he’s one of the most connected people in the game. He knows the players that are coming through, the coaches that are coming through. He can pick up a call to this guy, to that guy,” he said.

“He knows six months before everybody else who the players are and who the coaches are. Which is why I think that he’ll pull a rabbit out of the hat with the next coach and it will be a surprise, it won’t be Xabi Alonso.

“We’ll wait and see, but I think Edwards is very key to this in the sense that he is the guy who Liverpool have brought back because they know he’s good. They know he’s the best in the world at what he does.”

The new Liverpool manager could be finalised soon

Klopp’s successor is going to have a difficult job at Liverpool. The legendary German manager turned around the fortunes of the club and developed a connection with the fans and community.

It will be an enormous task for whomever takes over for Klopp. Therefore, finding someone who is well-liked by the supporters would probably be a wise decision.

If Alonso was looking to become the new manager of the Reds, he would have been discouraged by the update provided by Ogden.