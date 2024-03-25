Premier League clubs Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian international has admitted that he would be moving on from the Magpies in the future, giving hope to Premier League clubs that are chasing him.

When Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Lyon in a £40 million move in January 2022, they demonstrated their unwavering commitment to signing the top players.

The midfielder has been a massive hit at Newcastle

The decision has been a huge success for Newcastle and Guimaraes. The Brazilian has become a favourite of Eddie Howe and the Newcastle supporters.

Prior to playing in Brazil’s 1-0 victory over England at Wembley on Saturday, Guimaraes was questioned about his future.

Although Guimaraes has stated that he is content at Newcastle, he has also warned that he hopes to get a transfer at some time in the future.

“It’s always been my dream to play here [England]. I’ve always followed the Premier League, it was always my dream to be here,” he told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I think ever since I joined Newcastle everything’s been good in my life, professionally and personally.

“I’m very happy to be playing amongst the best in the best league in the world. I absolutely plan to play here for a long time, but I have other goals as well of moving.

“But this is something more down the line, I’m really happy to be here in the league.”

Newcastle midfielder is a target of Man City and Liverpool

The Magpies could be forced to make a big sale in the summer transfer window as they plan to fall in line with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Premier League club could face a penalty if they fail to comply with the PSR rules, just like fellow league clubs Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle would want to keep hold of their most prized asset but interest from some of the top clubs in the world, and not just from England, could be difficult to avoid.

Guimaraes has shown he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world with his quality and consistency for the Magpies demonstrating that fact week in week out.

Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all interested in signing the former Lyon midfielder.