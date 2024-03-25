With three other teams vying for Jarrad Branthwaite’s signature this summer, Manchester City have discovered how much they could have to spend to sign him.

Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, and Josko Gvardiol are among Pep Guardiola’s reliable alternatives.

However, it looks like Man City are prepared to attempt to bolster in the summer, and the Everton defender Branthwaite is a target for the team.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City can sign the English defender for just £60 million.

Man City are one of four clubs interested in him

The youngster is also being chased by Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

He spent the previous season on loan at PSV Eindhoven. This season, he has made 31 appearances in all competitions, and his efforts have garnered high appreciation.

The 21-year-old Branthwaite has shown excellent ball-playing skills in addition to strong defense, which is undoubtedly something Guardiola highly loves among his defenders.

Jude Bellingham was one of the best young English players Real Madrid recruited last summer, and they may be hoping that his presence would help them entice the Toffees star.

Another outstanding young English talent, he has already drawn parallels to Man City star John Stones.

He would fit in well at Man City

Guardiola loves this type of ball-playing centre-half, and the £35,000-a-week young player might be a valuable asset to City’s team and stay at the Etihad for a long time.

However, the competition is fierce. Even though City are now well ahead of United, the Red Devils can likely offer more playing time because Lisandro Martinez is prone to injuries and Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are not long-term options.

The battle to sign the Everton central defender is set to get interesting in the summer transfer window, with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid cannot be ruled out.

Spurs would find it difficult to convince the centre-back to join them considering the clubs already interested in him.