Man Utd plan summer signing of Tottenham Hotspur man

Manchester United have reportedly added Tottenham manager in their shortlist of possible names to replace Erik ten Hag.

According to a report in the ESPN, the Spurs manager is under consideration by new Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils may soon be looking for a new manager to replace ten Hag, who has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax manager has suffered a number of embarrassments this season in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Not only the results have been inconsistent, Man United’s playing style has been woeful.

Man United have made a shortlist of new potential managers

The Man United chief reportedly admires the Australian manager and he is willing to go the extra mile to get the best man in the Old Trafford hot seat.

After his arrival last summer, Postecoglou has made a positive impact at the club, making Spurs competitive and taking them closer to Champions League qualification.

Postecoglou has guided the club to 17 wins in 31 games this season, with Spurs sitting in fifth place in the Premier League standings, behind Aston Villa who are fourth.

The Tottenham manager is part of a 10-man shortlist that includes some of the best managers in world football.

Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorin and Julian Nagelsmann complete the shortlist.

Can ten Hag still save his job at Man United?

There is constant speculation around ten Hag’s job at the club. The Red Devils have struggled to replicate the form of last season.

However, there is still some silver lining to the disappointing Man United season. The Dutch manager has guided them to the FA Cup semifinal for the second season in a row.

The Man United manager believes he still has time to prove himself after a difficult season. He just has over a year left on his contract at the club.

Winning the FA Cup and qualification to the Champions League next season may give him a chance to extend his Old Trafford stay.