La Liga champions Barcelona have ruled out a move for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The Catalans are looking for a new manager as Xavi has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Though Xavi has insisted he would not change his mind, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated clearly that he wants the 44-year-old to continue leading the team after this current campaign.

‘I’ve made it clear to him that I would like him to stay, but I understand the pressure he feels,’ Laporta told Mundo Deportivo.

‘I asked if there was a chance he might change his mind, but I could see the pressure on his face. I told him to relax and not feel pressured. He has said he will leave at the end of the season as planned, but we’ll see. Let’s not stress about it now because things are going well.’

The publication claims that Luis Enrique, Hansi Flick and Rafa Marquez are now on Barcelona’s short list of potential Xavi replacements.

Barca decide against moving for Arsenal manager

The leadership at Barcelona is reportedly opposed to Arteta’s appointment because of his inexperience and the fact that he still has a contract with Arsenal till 2025.

Due to De Zerbi’s lack of experience at elite teams and the €15 million (£12.8 million) release clause in his Brighton contract, Barcelona are also avoiding a move for him.

Additionally, it is said that Barca refused to shortlist Julian Nagelsmann, who will head Germany’s Euro 2024 campaign and has not ruled out staying past this summer’s competition, and Thomas Tuchel, who is departing Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign.

Xavi is leaving the club after criticism for his time at Camp Nou, even though he won the league last season.

It shows how difficult it is to manage the Spanish giants that even success comes with severe scrutiny and criticism.

Arteta has done well at Arsenal

The Gunners have become a competitive force under the management of Arteta, who has taken Arsenal to the top of the league this season.

Arteta’s men were also involved in the title race last season but they only surrendered their lead in the final stages of the season to Manchester City.

Apart from being tactically astute, the Spaniard has shown how good he can be at developing young players.