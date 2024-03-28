Trent Alexander-Arnold sets Liverpool return date, full-back not far away

Liverpool’s vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has set a date to target for his return to action as the full-back has missed the majority of 2024 through injury.

The 25-year-old damaged his knee at the start of the year causing him to miss a handful of games before reinjuring the same issue against Burnley on February 10. The England star has been out of action since then but has been stepping up his rehab during the international break, however, he’s not yet ready to resume team training, reports The Athletic.

The report states that Alexander-Arnold is around two weeks away from returning to action with Liverpool as the Merseyside club have adopted a cautious approach with the right-back after he came back too early last time around.

Regarding his return, the Reds full-back is targeting either the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta on April 11 or the league game against Crystal Palace three days later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return is a big boost for Liverpool

Conor Bradley has stepped up in Alexander-Arnold’s absence and the Northern Ireland international has been tremendous for the Reds, so much so that some fans would love to see the youngster keep the position.

However, the 20-year-old does not have the talent of Alexander-Arnold and the full-back will be a welcome return for Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old is one of Liverpool’s best players creatively and has once again been pivotal to the Reds’ success this season. Across the 29 matches the defender has featured in, he has scored two goals and produced a further 10 assists.

The end of this season is massive for the Merseyside club and they will need all their best players fit if they are to win the Premier League and Europa League to send Klopp off in style.