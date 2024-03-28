Xabi Alonso will not be the next manager of Liverpool states very reliable Reds journalist

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso will not replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer as it is believed that the Spanish coach will stay with the Bundesliga leaders for another season.

The 42-year-old has done exceptional work at the BayArena this season as Leverkusen are on course to win their first-ever Bundesliga title, with the DFB-Pokal and Europa League also still to play for throughout the remainder of the campaign.

It should be mentioned that Alonso’s team have not lost a match yet this season and all this has grabbed the attention of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

However, these European giants are set to be disappointed as the Leverkusen boss is expected to stay with the club for another season, reports The Times’ Paul Joyce.

The former Liverpool midfielder was viewed as the favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but the Reds have another favourite to take up the role at Anfield.

Liverpool have identified Xabi Alonso alternative

According to The Times, Liverpool may now look to appoint Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim as Klopp’s replacement as the Portuguese coach has a £17m release clause in his current contract.

The 39-year-old has done a great job with the Portuguese giants as he guided them to their first league title in 19 years back in 2021 and could win a second during the current campaign with Sporting one point clear at the top of Liga Portugal.

Winning the club’s 20th title would be some way for Amorim to bow out at Sporting CP, something Klopp will try to match at Anfield.