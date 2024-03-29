Fabrizio Romano names the new top candidate for Liverpool job after Xabi Alonso decision

Xabi Alonso confirmed on Friday that he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another season leaving Liverpool to search elsewhere for a new manager.

Jurgen Klopp will leave the Reds at the end of the season after nine successful years and the Spanish coach was tipped by many to replace the German at Anfield.

The Leverkusen boss has done exceptional work with the Bundesliga outfit during the current campaign as they chase a historic treble. The 42-year-old wants to watch his team grow further in the Champions League next season and therefore, has decided to stay.

Liverpool will now have to search elsewhere and according to Fabrizio Romano, Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is top of the Merseyside club’s list.

The Premier League side are aware of the Portuguese coach’s €20m release clause and it remains uncertain if they are willing to pay it.

If not, Romano says there are other names on their list.

Ruben Amorim number one candidate for the Liverpool job

Although Liverpool will be disappointed that Alonso is not willing to come to Anfield yet, Amorim would be a great choice to be Klopp’s successor.

The 39-year-old has not been a coach for very long but has done a great job with Sporting CP as he has guided them to their first league title in 19 years back in 2021 and could win a second during the current campaign, with the Portuguese giants one point clear at the top of Liga Portugal.

The Liverpool job would be a major next step for his career and it is one the Portuguese coach would embrace.

Winning Sporting’s 20th title would be some way for Amorim to bow out at the end of the season, something Klopp will try to match at Anfield.