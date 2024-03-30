Video: Dara O’Shea equalises minutes after Cole Palmer strike

The Burnley defender has drawn the game level once again just minutes after Cole Palmer gave the home side the lead at Stamford Bridge.

After the English winger put Chelsea ahead in the 78th minute with a clinical finish for his brace, it looked like the Blues would cruise to a victory against 10 men Burnley.

But Ireland international Dara O’Shea has headed his side back level from a corner just moments after the home side took the lead.

Fingers will be pointed at Djordje Petrovic who should have dealt with the header better instead of letting it slip through his gloves.