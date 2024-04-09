David Moyes has been on the end of recent backlash from Richard Keys after West Ham’s win against Wolves.

Wolves took the lead in the first half via Pablo Sarabia’s penalty kick, but a late second half push saw Lucas Paqueta convert from the spot and James Ward-Prowse securing three points for the Hammers. It was almost level pegging however when Max Kilman thought he rescued a point for Wolves only for his 101st minute goal be cancelled.

David Moyes conveyed to Gary O’Neil right after the final whistle that Kilman’s goal should not have been disallowed.

However, contradicting his private sentiment to O’Neil, Moyes stated the opposite during his post-match press conference. This discrepancy did not escape the notice of Keys, who criticised Moyes for his inconsistency in his regular blog.

Keys lambasted the Scottish manager for his apparent double standard, highlighting the disparity between his private acknowledgment and public statements regarding the contentious decision.

Richard Keys on West Ham manager David Moyes

Keys wrote on RichardAJKeys: “There was nothing wrong with that Kilman goal. The decision was compounded when the PGMOL issued a statement trying to defend the decision. They were wrong. There was no defence. The path of the ball was not over the head of the attacker and it was well to the right of the keeper. They were adrift on a matter of law.

“I’ve got to admit I was a little disappointed in David Moyes’ reaction. His team have suffered a succession of bad calls recently – including one at Molineux. They too had a perfectly good goal disallowed, so why didn’t Moyes come out in support of Gary O’Neil and his team? He had nothing to lose. The game was over. It was a win/win for him had he backed O’Neil.

“The only way we’ll reign these refs in is if we pressure them together. Looking at that decision in the round would’ve been far more productive of Moyes.”

With West Ham’s recent comeback victory over Wolves, they are now just one point behind sixth spot which is currently held by Manchester United. The Red Devils do have a game in hand on the Hammers.