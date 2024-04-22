Newcastle United are keen on signing Dean Huijsen at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Spanish youth international is currently on loan at Roma and he has been linked with a permanent exit from Juventus.

A report from the Mirror claims that Newcastle are plotting a £25 million move for the talented young defender at the end of the season. The Spanish youth international is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him.

He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Newcastle if they can get the deal done. They will need to add more quality and depth at the back and signing the 19-year-old could prove to be a quality future investment.

Huijsen is highly talented and he will be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season. Newcastle are an ambitious club with an exciting project. He will want to be a part of the Premier League side if the opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, he is unlikely to be a regular starter for Juventus next season and therefore the Italian giants are likely to sanction his departure for if a suitable offer is presented. Newcastle one of the wealthiest clubs in the country and they have the finances to get the deal done. If they offer £25 million for the 19-year old, the Italian giants are likely to be tempted.

Newcastle move will benefit Dean Huijsen

Huijsen needs regular football at this stage of his career in order to continue his development. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to provide him with game time assurances. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The defender certainly has the potential to justify the £25 million investment in the coming seasons and he could even prove to be a bargain at that price.

It has been a disappointing season for Newcastle this year and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly. They will need to bring in the right additions during the summer transfer window and the defensive unit is one area that is in need of strengthening.