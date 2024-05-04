As the curtain draws on an epic season for Leicester City, clinching the Championship title, speculation swirls around the future of Kelechi Iheanacho. With his contract expiring this summer, the 27-year-old finds himself at a crossroads in his career.

Iheanacho’s journey at the King Power Stadium has been a mixed bag, marked by flashes of brilliance and periods of struggle. This season, he has faced challenges in maintaining consistent form, tallying just five league goals in 22 appearances in the Championship.

Despite this Leicester City have opted to offer the Nigerian international a new deal, but the former Manchester City forward is reportedly set to reject any advancement from the Foxes, per Business Day.

Amidst this uncertainty, Aston Villa have emerged as a frontrunner in the race for Iheanacho’s signature. Reports indicate that the Premier League club have expressed keen interest in acquiring his services, with an eye on deploying him as a backup to star striker Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa eye Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho to be backup for Ollie Watkins next season

Villa have enjoyed a resurgence under Unai Emery’s leadership, mounting a strong challenge for a coveted UEFA Champions League spot, and one of the club’s only criticisms in this unbelievable campaign is that they do lack depth in forward areas.

Currently 20-year-old Jhon Duran is the backup striker for the club. The Colombian forward has notched three goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

The prospect of competing in Europe’s premier club competition adds an extra layer of motivation for Iheanacho. The lure of Champions League football could be the catalyst for him to rediscover his best form and showcase his talents which once made him a sought after striker in England’s top-flight.