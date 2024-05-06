Midfielder told he’s untouchable at Spurs as Ange Postecoglou plans “huge” changes

Despite preparing to make “huge” changes in the summer, one player will continue at Spurs in the 2024-25 season.

Yves Bissouma, 27, has had to wait on his chances at Spurs following his £35 million transfer from Brighton two years ago but the midfielder is finally coming into his own.

Playing a key role under Ange Postecoglou, the Mali international has enjoyed a great upturn and is now looking like the player he was hyped up to be a few seasons ago.

Spurs transfer news: Yves Bissouma untouchable ahead of summer window

And echoing just how important Bissoumais is at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Football Insider claims the 27-year-old is one of only a few first-team players to “survive the axe” this summer as Daniel Levy prepares to make wholesale changes.

With his contract due to expire in 2026, Postecoglou may feel the off-season is the right time for the club to open extension talks.

And although Bissouma’s future is safe for now, the same can’t be said for every midfielder.

Among those reportedly in line to depart is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has mounting interest from clubs in Italy. Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil are also set to leave London after five and three years, respectively.