Despite having an incredible start to the season Yves Bissouma’s future at Tottenham has been questioned after a noticeable drop-off in form.

Spurs look set to miss out on Champions League qualification as they currently sit seven points behind Aston Villa although they hold one game in hand over Unai Emery’s men.

After losing back-to-back London derbies, the atmosphere around the club is quite bleak and is in stark contrast to that of the start of the season.

It looked like the Australian manager had cracked the code in regards to his midfield with it all revolving around Bissouma at the base.

The Ivory Coast international was compared to the likes of Declan Rice in Septemeber but is now struggling to get anywhere close to that form.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, journalist Tom Alnutt claimed that he wouldn’t be surprised if he were to leave North London.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if someone like Bissouma was let go.” He said via TBR Football.

“I’ve heard a couple of whispers about Bissouma that he’s not the right fit for Ange in terms of his personality and in terms of his play.”

Spurs must get results against Manchester City and Liverpool if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.