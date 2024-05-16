Chelsea are set to enter the race to sign Manchester United defender Raphael Varane as they look to replace outgoing centre-back Thiago Silva.

According to Fichajes, the Blues have identified the French centre-back as a replacement of Silva, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Varane’s contract with Man United expires in the summer, and the club has revealed that he will be leaving.

After joining Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, the former Real Madrid player helped the team win the Carabao Cup last season.

The Frenchman will leave the Premier League team at the end of this season, having had limited playing time at Old Trafford due to fitness issues.

The World Cup winning defender will be available this summer as a free agent and Chelsea want to take this opportunity to sign the experienced centre-back.

The Blues are preparing for next season with the Premier League club looking likely to finish in the Europa League position ahead of Newcastle United and Man United.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed the need to sign experienced players to add to his young squad at Stamford Bridge and the former Real Madrid defender offers that opportunity.

The Red Devils had the option to extend Varane’s contract this summer but they decided against it as they plan a major overhaul of their squad under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Man United’s intention to contain their wage bill and add young talent to their squad was the reason behind Varane’s departure from Old Trafford.

Varane can be a useful signing for the Blues as he is experienced and can still perform at the top level.

The Blues need defensive stability in their line up and the former Real Madrid player can provide that.

Chelsea face competition to sign Varane

His presence will help with the development of Chelsea’s centre-backs Benoît Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi.

The Blues face competition from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr who want to reunited the defender with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Daily Star.

Chelsea offer the defender the opportunity to continue his career at the top level but the lucrative Saudi League might prove to be difficult to reject.