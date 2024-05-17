“Worst experience as a manger” – Ange Postecoglou reflects on Manchester City game

Ange Postecoglou has called Tuesday night’s game with Manchester City the “worst experience” in his managerial career.

Despite putting up their best display in recent weeks, Tottenham slipped to a 2-0 defeat against City thanks to an Erling Haaland double.

The game had a strange feel around it with many Spurs fans wanting their own team to lose so they didn’t give rivals Arsenal the upper hand in the Premier League title race.

Postecoglou’s worst managerial experience

The Australian had dismissed suggestions prior to Tuesday’s game that some Spurs fans wanted their own team to lose, but come full time the reality was very different.

The 58-year-old got involved in an altercation with a fan sitting behind the dug out who was believed to have celebrated Haaland’s penalty, whilst other fans in the ground could be seen celebrating when City scored.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United, in which Spurs need a point to guarantee fifth place, the former Celtic boss described the City game as the “worst experience” in his managerial career.

“Look, I will try and explain it in this way, that is probably the worst experience I have had as a football manager in a game”, Postecoglou told his pre match press conference.

“Because once I realised I got it wrong, in terms of what the atmosphere would be like and what people felt, I got a real anxiety within me of what happens if Man City, best team in the world and disposing of teams quite easily in the build up, what if we play as well as we can, but they beat us 5-0?

“I got in cold sweats thinking about people questioning my integrity and the people I work with.

“I would hate to think, as Manchester City could have done to us, if we were on the end of a heavy defeat, then people would be questioning whether I prepared the team.

“Before people say that’s not going to happen, we know what over social media would have happened, 100 per cent and I would have to try to defend myself.”

Postecoglou has had a largely successful first season in charge, but Spurs are going to need to significantly strengthen over the summer if they are going to try and get back into the Champions League next season.