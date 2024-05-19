Arne Slot has already identified €100m-rated ace as a priority target for Liverpool

The incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot will look to push for a move for Antonio Silva at the end of the season.

The Benfica defender is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in European football and the 20-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Reds.

According to Give Me Sport, Slot will prioritise the signing of the Portuguese defender in the summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to improve defensively. They have been quite vulnerable at the back of this season and they have conceded goals consistently. They will have to tighten up defensively if they want to win trophies next season. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for them.

Antonio Silva could cost a premium

The Benfica defender has a €100 million release clause in his contract and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Portuguese outfit asked for it to be paid in full. They are a difficult club to negotiate with and Benfica will want to recoup a premium for their prized asset.

Liverpool will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay a premium for the talented young defender. There is no doubt that he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right coaching and guidance.

He could be the ideal long-term replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman is in his 30s and Liverpool will have to start planning for his succession. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have had their fair share of injury problems as well. With Joel Matip, leaving the club on a free transfer, signing a central defender will be imperative for the Premier League club this summer.