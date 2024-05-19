Pep Guardiola predicts his next closest competitor after Jurgen Klopp’s farewell at Liverpool

Manchester City celebrated an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, defeating West Ham United 3-1.

The victory was driven by two standout goals from Phil Foden and a decisive strike from Rodri. Despite Mohammed Kudus’s spectacular overhead kick, West Ham was no match for City in what marked David Moyes’ final game as their manager.

This achievement underscores City’s dominance under Pep Guardiola, who has now secured six Premier League titles during his tenure. Amid this triumph, Guardiola made headlines by tipping Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager and his former assistant, to become his new primary rival in the league, replacing the departing Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool in that aspect.

Klopp’s departure from Liverpool brings an end to a transformative nine-year spell, capped off with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at an emotional Anfield. Liverpool, the only team to interrupt City’s dominance by winning the 2020/21 title, have been Guardiola’s most formidable challengers.

Pep Guardiola on Jurgen Klopp departing Liverpool

Reflecting on Klopp’s departure, Guardiola expressed a deep sense of respect and gratitude: “I will miss him a lot. Jurgen has been a really important part of my life. He brought me to another level as a manager. We respect each other incredibly,” he told the Standard.

Guardiola believes that Arteta, who honed his coaching skills as Guardiola’s assistant at City, is now poised to fill the void left by Klopp. “I’m pretty sure Mikel will continue his legacy to drive us to another level,” Guardiola stated. This endorsement comes after Arsenal’s valiant yet ultimately unsuccessful attempt to clinch their first Premier League title in two decades, finishing the season with a 2-1 win over Everton.

Guardiola believes Mikel Arteta will be his next biggest rival

Arteta’s rise as a manager has been noteworthy. Since taking over at Arsenal, he has instilled a distinct playing style and competitive edge in the team. His journey from Guardiola’s protégé to a rival is a testament to his growing stature in the football world.

Arteta’s Arsenal side pushed City hard this season, showcasing their potential to be serious title contenders in the future.

As Guardiola looks ahead to the next season, he envisions Arteta’s Arsenal emerging as the primary challengers to Manchester City’s supremacy. The mutual respect and understanding between Guardiola and Arteta set the stage for a compelling new chapter in the Premier League, where former colleagues now stand as adversaries.

The Catalan coach has an unparalleled track record, having won 12 league titles in 15 seasons across his stints at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

His dominance is such that only four managers have ever finished ahead of him in a league campaign: Jose Mourinho with Real Madrid in 2011/12, Antonio Conte with Chelsea in 2016/17, Mauricio Pochettino with Tottenham in 2016/17, and Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool in 2019/20.