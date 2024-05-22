Chelsea shortlist young manager with Man United past following Pochettino’s exit

Chelsea are looking for a new manager again after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager finished sixth in the Premier League with the Blues and just two days after the season finished, he has been relieved of his duties.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are looking for a young manager and they have identified Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as one of their targets.

The former Man United first team coach is making waves in football management after his successful spell with Ipswich.

With the help of the former Manchester United assistant, Ipswich were promoted from League One to the Premier League after back to back promotions.

His stock has skyrocketed as a result, and he could be tempted to leave for a significant position at a bigger club.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea will face competition from Brighton for his signature, who are also looking for a new manager after the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

Pochettino’s exit is not a surprise after the season he had at Chelsea and the Premier League club’s nature of reacting to their poor form.

The Argentine manager was involved in a power battle with the owners after joining the club last summer.

The Blues are now looking for a young manager who will work together with the owners of the club in a collaborative way.

A number of other managers have been linked with a move to Chelsea including Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been named as the dark horse for the Chelsea job.

Pochettino deserved more time at Chelsea after turning around their season in the last few months.

Chelsea should have kept faith in Pochettino

He guided the Blues from a midtable position to a respectable sixth position with qualification to Europe secured in the final stages of the season.

The players were buying into his methods and looked like a unit under him after going on a winning run in their last five matches.

McKenna is a good choice but the Chelsea job could prove to be too big for him as he has only managed in the lower divisions in a senior role.

He needs to gain more experience before taking charge of a big Premier League club.