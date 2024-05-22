Premier League club lining up Mauricio Pochettino following Chelsea exit

Mauricio Pochettino could be heading straight back to the Premier League after he left Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday.

The Argentine manager spent one season at Stamford Bridge and it was an eventful season.

The team’s form remained inconsistent throughout the season and he received criticism for Chelsea’s sixth place finish in the league.

However, according to The Sun, Manchester United are lining up a move for the former Tottenham manager.

If current Man United manager Erik ten Hag is shown the exit door at Old Trafford, Pochettino will be in line to replace the Dutch manager.

The 52-year-old will not be short of offers as a number of clubs are looking for a new manager this summer.

Even if it has not gone too well for him at Chelsea, he is still highly regarded in the football world after impressive spells at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ten Hag’s job at Man United remains uncertain after they finished in eighth position in the league, their lowest finish ever in the competition.

The Red Devils could still finish the season with a trophy if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

It might still not be enough to save Ten Hag’s job at the club as new Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to make big changes this summer.

This is not the first time Pochettino is being linked to the Man United job.

Back in 2022, when the Premier League club appointed Ten Hag from Ajax, Pochettino was one of the favourites for the job but eventually missed out on it.

Former Chelsea manager is admired by Man United

Ratcliffe is reportedly an admirer of Pochettino and the former Chelsea manager would be available as a cheap option compared to other managers.

Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate have all been linked with a move to Man United.

A decision on the future of Ten Hag is yet to be taken but it is looking increasingly likely that he will suffer the same fate that Pochettino suffered at Chelsea.

The Argentine manager can be a good option for the Red Devils as he plays attacking football and his track record of developing young players is impressive.