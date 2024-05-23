Arsenal are keen on improving their attacking options and they are hoping to sign Benjamin Sesko at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, they are hoping to sign the player before 30th June. The report states that the Slovenian international has a £56 million release clause in his contract which needs to be triggered before the end of June.

RB Leipzig are not keen on letting the player leave this summer and they are attempting to remove the buyout clause from his contract. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done before the release clause expires. Sesko has been in impressive form this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. The 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class goal scorer and Arsenal need someone like him.

Gabriel Jesus has been quite underwhelming with his performances this season, scoring just four times in the league. Arsenal need a more reliable goal scorer and Sesko would be a long-term acquisition. The Slovenian international will be attracted to the idea of playing for Arsenal as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a talented squad at their disposal. With a couple of intelligent additions this summer, there is no reason why they cannot win a major trophy next season.

Arsenal need to sign Benjamin Sesko

Signing a quality striker should be a top priority for Arsenal heading into the transfer window. Sesko has proven his quality in the Bundesliga and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

The £56 million release clause might seem like a premium right now but the 20-year-old striker has the ability and the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

He is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could play a key role in his development. The Spanish manager has done well to nurture the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka over the years.