Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has claimed that he knows what happens when the Red Devils miss out on their target for the season.

The Red Devils finished the season in eighth position, which is their worst finish to a Premier League season.

They crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage, by finishing in the last position, behind teams like Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

They could still finish the season with a trophy if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Still, nobody can suggest that this season would be a successful one for the Red Devils, even if they somehow end up beating Man City at Wembley.

Their disappointing season has put the job of manager Erik ten Hag in trouble and along with the Dutch manager, a number of players face uncertain future at the club.

Man United defender Maguire is aware of the repercussions of a poor season at a big club.

The England international has stated that after their disappointing season, the players will get linked with a move away from the club and some will be possibly be sold.

In conversation with The Sun, he said:

“It is what happens when you play for this club. If you don’t get good results, players get scrutinised, players get linked with a move away. They get sold, put on the transfer list and the manager will come under pressure. I have been here five years now so I know what happens. The manager is experienced enough to know it is part and parcel of being at this club. I am sure he can deal with that.”

During Ten Hag’s first season at the club, Man United had some hopes of progress as they finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

However, nothing went their way this season and their cause was not helped by an injury crisis at the club.

Maguire added:

“It has been a really disappointing season from where we were a year ago. Everyone will admit that. Obviously, we have had a ridiculous number of injuries, a freak number. We have not dealt with it well enough. We should have managed more points than what we did. We have not performed well enough and our performances should have been better.”

New Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to make changes at the club with the squad expected to go through a major overhaul.

Man United will make wholesale changes

With the arrival of a new chief Omar Berrada and the appointment of Jason Wilcox as the new Technical Director, changes have started at Old Tafford.

Similar to the changes off the pitch, changes on the pitch will be made with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial leaving the club this summer.

New arrivals are expected as the Red Devils eye a striker, midfielder and a defender in the transfer market.