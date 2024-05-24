Crystal Palace, under the management of Oliver Glasner, are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Juventus playmaker Filip Kostic emerging as a prime target for the Eagles.

The resurgence of Crystal Palace under Glasner’s guidance has been remarkable, with the club registering notable victories against the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle United in the 13 Premier League games he has managed.

As the club prepares for the future under Glasner’s leadership, they are keen to reinforce their squad, and Kostic has caught their attention as a potential summer signing.

Crystal Palace want Filip Kostic

According to reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport, Kostic is not part of Juventus’ plans for the upcoming season, presenting an opportunity for Crystal Palace to secure the services of the Serbian midfielder.

Kostic joined Juventus from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €14.7 million.

Since then, he has been a consistent performer, making 37 appearances in his debut season and featuring in 29 Serie A games this season, contributing with 3 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

However, the 31-year-old finds himself on the list of players Juventus’ technical director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is looking to offload, despite having a contract with the club until June 2026.

With a market value of €9 million, Crystal Palace should be able to meet Juventus’ valuation for Kostic.

Interestingly, the Eagles’ current manager has a preference for signing Kostic, having previously worked with him during their successful spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.