Former scout backs Aston Villa to complete signing of Barcelona star

Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King believes that Unai Emery could secure a deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

For the first time since 1982, Aston Villa have secured qualification for the Champions League as they finish in fourth spot, two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

But although they have been extremely impressive this campaign, they must still build their squad up in order to compete with the demanding schedule that comes with top European football.

With Diego Carlos and Pau Torres in the heart of his backline, Emery has created a solid foundation from which to stop and start attacks.

However the Spanish manager is still keen to add more reinforcements in defence and according to recent reports from Sport, he is eyeing up a move for Barcelona’s Araujo.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Aston Villa News, former Villa scout King believes that the club could pull off a deal.

“Signing a player of that calibre would be a wise move considering they have qualified for the UEFA Champions League,” he said via Aston Villa News.

“I would think that Villa could agree on a lower fee than the £68million which has been quoted because of Barcelona’s financial difficulties.”