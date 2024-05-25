Liverpool are one of a trio of Premier League clubs interested in signing teenage Mainz winger Brajan Gruda, according to reports.

It’s set to be a summer of change at Anfield with Arne Slot announced as Liverpool’s new manager following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

The Reds are expected to strengthen the squad over the summer to give Slot the best chance of success in his first season, whilst reports have suggested attack is an area Liverpool may look to strengthen.

Liverpool interested in Mainz winger

It became clear in the final weeks of the season that Liverpool lacked some quality at the top end of the pitch.

Darwin Nunez has had a mixed season, whilst doubts remain over the futures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, with Cody Gakpo not living up to expectations since he arrived from Holland.

It’s no surprise to see Liverpool being linked with wingers and German publication Sport Bild are now linking the Anfield outfit with a move for 19-year-old Gruda.

The report states Gruda, who is a Germany under-21 international is one of the most sought after talents in Europe.

Sport Bild add that the winger has a long list of suitors including fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa, whilst German clubs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all interested in his services.

Gruda has scored four Bundesliga goals this season and is under contract at Mainz until 2026, but is believed to want to step up and challenge himself in the Champions League.

If Liverpool were to make a move the report claims a realistic transfer fee would be in the region of €20m.

However, Gruda is believed to find Leverkusen, managed by former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso very interesting due to their offfensive style of play and the fact they are managed by one of the best up and coming managers in Alonso.

Whilst it remains to be seen if Liverpool will move for the Mainz man it will be interesting to see how much Slot is backed by the club in the upcoming window.