Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Genoa attacker Albert Gudmundsson at the end of the season.

According to Inter News, Tottenham have made enquiries for the 26-year-old striker in recent months and they are expected to make a move for him in the summer. The striker is reportedly valued at €30-35 million.

The North London club will face competition from Italian champions Inter Milan as well, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian club can arrange the funds for the signing.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need to bring in attacking reinforcement and the Icelandic international could prove to be a quality acquisition. He will lead the line for Tottenham and score goals consistently. His arrival would also allow players like Son Heung-min and Richarlison to operate in their natural roles.

The 26-year-old has 16 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Italian club this season and his numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players. Tottenham have an attacking approach and that could bring out the best in the Icelandic international.

Albert Gudmundsson should join Totteham

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be tempting for most players and it remains to be seen whether Gudmundsson is prepared to move to England this summer. Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to pay €30-35 million for him and the deal could even look like a bargain in today’s market if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an instant impact.

Spurs will be hoping to push for trophies next season and they will look to get back into the UEFA Champions League. They need quality signings in order to bounce back strongly. Signing a reliable goalscorer should be one of their priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

Gudmundsson has proven himself in Italian football and this is the right time for him to take the next step and take up a new challenge in the Premier League.