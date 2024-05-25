Tottenham dealt blow to chances of signing Serie A star

Tottenham have seen their chances of signing Albert Gudmundsson take a major blow after his latest comments ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite a disappointing end to their Premier League campaign which saw them finish in fifth place and miss out on Champions League qualification, the atmosphere around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has never been as positive.

This is a direct result of the attitude that Ange Postecoglou has brought to the club alongside his impressive recruitment strategy.

But in order to take the next step up they must continue this and bring in players who instantly gel with the rest of the squad in the summer.

One position which is a priority is a new striker, as the club have still not adequately replaced Harry Kane after the English forward left for Bayern Munich last year.

Spurs reportedly have identified Serie A striker Gudmundsson as a target to fill this gap both have taken a hit to their chances after his latest comments regarding a move to the Premier League.

“As a child, I used to dream of the Premier League, but I’ve changed my mind now.” He said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport magazine Sportweek

“There is a great life here. So soon Genoa and I will sit down at a table and find the best solution for me and for them.”