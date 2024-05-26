Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season and Barcelona are hoping to secure his signature.

According to a report from the Spanish publication AS, Barcelona director Deco really likes the player and he has already met with the player’s agents.

There have been rumours about a potential meeting between the two parties in Barcelona back in March and it will be interesting to see if Barcelona decide to come forward with an offer for the Colombian international in the coming weeks.

Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club and his departure will certainly weaken the Reds in the attack. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can replace him adequately.

Diaz is reportedly a Barcelona fan and the opportunity to move to the Spanish club could be an exciting proposition for him. Ideally, Liverpool will hope to hold onto their best players, but they could be powerless if the winger decides to force an exit.

Luis Diaz would improve Barcelona

Barcelona need to add more quality and cutting edge in the final third and Diaz is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He will add goals and creativity to the Barcelona attack. The Colombian has 13 goals and five assists in all competitions this season and he will look to hit the ground running in La Liga if the move goes through.

The opportunity to join a club like Barcelona can be hard to turn down for any player. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants will be hoping to compete for the league title next year and do well in the Champions League. They need quality players at their disposal and the Colombian would be a superb bit of business.