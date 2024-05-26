Newcastle willing to sell winger to Everton this summer

Everton are eyeing up a summer move for promising Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh, according to reports.

The 19-year-old joined the Magpies from Danish side OB for £6m last summer before immediately being loaned out to Feyenoord.

Minteh thrived with the Dutch giants, notching 11 goals –including one in the Champions League — and six assists across all competitions to help the Rotterdam side finish second in the Eredivisie and lift the KNVB Cup.

The Gambia international certainly caught the attention of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

“I have been keeping a very close eye on him,” Howe said of Minteh in April (via ChronicleLive), adding: “I think he has done really well and attacked the challenge of going alone, new league, new team-mates and has played in the Champions League.

“I think he has done really well this year and he can be proud of his efforts.”

Everton ‘post interest’ in Minteh

Minteh has highlighted the Premier League as his main goal, but admitted he doesn’t know if that will be with Newcastle United or another club.

Given the finances now at Newcastle’s disposal, coupled with the strong form of the likes of Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron, Minteh may well have to seek pastures new if he wants a long-term career in the English top-flight.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton have been impressed with Minteh’s form in the Netherlands and have already ‘posted an interest’ in the winger.

The major sticking point for the Toffees is finances after they suffered an eight-point deduction this season for breaking Premier League spending rules.

Everton still aren’t out of hot water when it comes to their financial position, so Sean Dyche may be restricted in what he can spend this summer.

According to the same report, however, Newcastle remain keen on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, perhaps creating some wiggle room in negotiations, although it’s understood the Magpies’ main focus this summer will be battling Manchester United and Chelsea for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.