Exclusive: Arsenal expert makes worrying prediction for Tottenham after watching NLD

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has admitted he thinks there are worrying signs for Tottenham ahead of the rest of the season following the North London Derby at the weekend.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that although he likes Ange Postecoglou, he does seem to lack a Plan B when things aren’t quite going right.

Spurs had a big opportunity to beat their rivals in Sunday’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Watts noticed what seemed like a lack of belief in the side, as well as moments where there just weren’t any real ideas or the quality to break down the Arsenal defence.

Arsenal ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Gabriel Magalhaes in the second half, and it was surprisingly comfortable for them despite being without key players like Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Still, Tottenham didn’t take advantage of the situation, and Watts made it clear he thinks there are worrying signs at the club.

Tottenham were poor against Arsenal, says Watts

“I thought Spurs were really poor on Sunday to be honest,” Watts said.

“I expected them to really take the game to Arsenal giving the players that Mikel Arteta’s side were missing.

“But after a bright opening 15 minutes they barely laid a glove on them. It just looked like they had no idea how they were going to break Arsenal down.

“I do like Ange Postecoglou and he does like to play football in the right way. But even the Celtic fans who adored him north of the border warned that he doesn’t really have a Plan B.

“That always seemed to cost Celtic when they played teams who were superior to them in the Champions League and right now it looks like it is costing Spurs.

“Given who Arsenal were missing on Sunday I turned up at the ground expecting to see a Tottenham side who believed they could get one over their neighbours.

“But instead I saw a team who looked like they had no real belief that they could get through such a good defence. There was no real quality or guile.

“If I was a Spurs fan I would have been really disappointed with that performance and would be a bit concerned about what was to come this season.”

