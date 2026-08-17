Barcelona lining up historic transfer u-turn which could change Man U’s summer plans

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford could end up at Barcelona after all, some fairly wild rumours coming out today have claimed.

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There are some truly crazy transfer stories each and every summer – and a certain number of them come true.

Whether it’s a player going somewhere unexpected, a fee being far bigger or smaller than anticipated, or a deal that’s been seen as done collapsing at the last minute, anything is possible.

If today’s report in TeamTalk about Marcus Rashford’s future turns out to be true, however, it will be one of the madder ones for a while. The transfer site claim that the Manchester United winger could return to Barcelona, where he spent last season on loan.

Barcelona consider fascinating U turn

That would not have seemed crazy as an outcome a few months ago. In fact, for a while it seemed the most likely future for Rashford. He had done well on his loan in Catalonia, and seemed to want a clean break from his boyhood club.

But Barca then went out and started the summer window hot, signing Anthony Gordon and not opting to take up their €30m option on Rashford.

We all then just accepted the England international would try to make it work at Man U under new manager Michael Carrick. But Barcelona aren’t letting go of the idea of signing him, as they struggle to persuade Atletico Madrid to sell Julian Alvarez.

Man U probably feel they can do without Rashford this season, and would love to get his wages off the books, but they will want Barcelona to make a move sooner rather than at the deadline so they can plan accordingly.