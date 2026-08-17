Jamie Carragher names one reason he believes Man U won’t win major trophies with Carrick as manager

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Michael Carrick Man United
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Jamie Carragher has stuck his neck out and said that Michael Carrick won’t win major trophies at Man U.

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It’s that time of year – with the Premier League about to kick off, everyone is making their predictions about who the big winners and losers of the season ahead will be.

Jamie Carragher is never one to be afraid of a strong opinion, and he’s been speaking about Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. According to the pundit, Carrick is not the right man to bring silverware back to Old Trafford.

Carragher names reason Carrick won’t win major trophies


Daily Mail.

“But has he got that stardust to win the biggest trophy? And I think you need to get to a strong position of being a proper Champions League club again. And then, right, what do we need? It’s like a player gets you to a certain level, then we need that stardust.

“I personally just don’t think Michael Carrick’s got that stardust as a manager to win a Champions League or a Premier League. I don’t believe Michael Carrick will win the league or the Champions League with Manchester United, but he’s done a really good job.”

Well, every manager has to start somewhere, and Carrick could yet prove Carragher very wrong, either this season or in the future.

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