Stefan Bajcetic in action for Red Bull Salzburg (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at the club, but he has never really managed to establish himself as a first-team player at Liverpool because of persistent injury problems.

Naturally, he is being linked with a move away. Bajcetic needs regular game time to continue his development, and Liverpool cannot provide that platform. Spanish club Getafe is willing to provide him with an exit route.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have already ‘opened talks’ with Liverpool, and a suitable formula is being discussed that would suit all parties.

He wrote on X: “Getafe have opened talks to sign Stefan Bajcetić from Liverpool. Formula being discussed.”

Bajcetic can play as a defensive midfielder or a deep-lying central midfielder. If he joins Getafe, he will add defensive cover, composure, and technical ability in midfield. There is no doubt he is a top talent with a big future. However, he will need to get over his injury problems.

As for Liverpool, it would make sense to get rid of the young midfielder and bring in a replacement. They need a defensive midfielder, and they should bring in someone who can anchor the midfield.

Bajcetic could progress his career elsewhere and fulfil his potential.

The Spanish midfielder will hope to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. He has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, and the Reds will not want to lose him for free next year. They should look to sell him for a reasonable fee now.

Getafe will look to pull off a bargain move for the 21-year-old, and he could be a future asset with huge upside.