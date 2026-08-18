(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Largie Ramazani was on loan at Spanish club Valencia last season.

The La Liga outfit is prepared to sign him again this summer (h/t MOT Leeds News), and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal.

Largie Ramazani could return to Valencia

Leeds United are reportedly playing hardball over a potential move, and they are looking to recoup a decent fee for him.

Valencia need to add more depth to their attacking unit, and Ramazani would be the ideal acquisition. He knows the club well, and he was well settled last season. The player will look to sort out his future and focus on his football. He does not have a future at Leeds United, and staying at the Premier League club does not make any sense.

Leeds United are looking to improve their team, and they need to sell their fringe players to raise funds for their own signings. Letting Ramazani leave the club would be ideal for them as well.

Even though a transfer has not been agreed yet, it is fair to assume the two clubs will eventually reach a compromise.

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Ramazani could become key for Valencia

The Leeds United attacker did quite well last season, and he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for Valencia if the transfer goes through. Meanwhile, Leeds United need more cutting edge in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a dynamic attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three.

They will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need more quality in the team for the upcoming campaign.