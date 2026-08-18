Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, waves from the open top bus during the Arsenal Trophy Parade on May 31, 2026 in Islington, England. Arsenal clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years earlier this month. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old striker could be on the move this summer, and he has been linked with clubs like Barcelona as well.

Julian Alvarez could be ideal for Arsenal

According to a report from El Desmarque, the Premier League champions are determined to sign the 26-year-old striker, and Mikel Arteta has already approached the South American to convince him to move.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince Alvarez to return to the Premier League. The player is very keen on a move to Barcelona, and he has already expressed his desire to join the Spanish champions when he spoke with the Arsenal manager.

Arsenal need more quality in the final third, and signing the Atletico Madrid striker would be ideal. He can score goals and create opportunities as well. He is a dynamic attacker who can operate on the flanks as well as centrally.

Viktor Gyokeres did well during his debut campaign with Arsenal, but his overall footballing ability is quite limited. Alvarez could prove to be an upgrade on the Swedish international.

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Alvarez could transform Arsenal’s attack

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have no plans to sell the South American this summer, and they have already turned down a €150 million offer from Real Madrid earlier in the window. It will be extremely difficult for Arsenal to get the deal done. They have not been able to convince the player to join, and agreeing on a deal with the legal club will be increasingly difficult.

Alvarez had 29 goal contributions last season, and he has played in the Premier League for Manchester City. There is no doubt that he could have transformed Arsenal in the final third.