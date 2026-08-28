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Harvey Elliott could be on the verge of a Liverpool exit on a loan deal after agreeing personal terms with La Liga side Valencia.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano broke the news on social media, confirming that the 23-year-old midfielder has reached an agreement on personal terms with Valencia following positive discussions between the two parties.

Fabrizio Romano: Harvey Elliott agrees personal terms with Valencia

Direct club-to-club negotiations are now actively underway between Liverpool and Valencia to structure and finalize the loan deal before the deadline.

Romano updated the following on X:

Harvey Elliott has agreed personal terms with Valencia following positive talks today. Negotiations underway with Liverpool to get the deal done on club side.

Elliott has also reportedly attracted interest from Serie A sides Napoli and Lazio.

With manager Andoni Iraola omitting Elliott from Liverpool’s opening matchday squad against Newcastle United, the Reds are willing to facilitate the move as negotiations progress over loan details.

Harvey Elliott endured difficult Aston Villa loan spell

A move to Valencia would give Elliott an opportunity to rebuild his career following an extremely frustrating 2025/26 season at Aston Villa.

The midfielder joined Unai Emery’s side on a season-long loan last summer, with the agreement reportedly containing a £35 million obligation to buy that would be triggered after Elliott reached certain appearance thresholds.

However, Elliott’s spell at Villa Park quickly became problematic.

Villa reportedly limited his playing time to avoid triggering the mandatory purchase clause, leaving the Liverpool academy graduate struggling to establish himself in Emery’s squad.

The result was a remarkably limited campaign, with Elliott making just four senior appearances before returning to Liverpool.

After falling behind the likes of Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai in Liverpool’s midfield hierarchy, a season-long loan to Valencia presents the playmaker with a vital opportunity to reignite his career.