Harvey Elliott in action for Liverpool (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

There’s still a concrete chance of Harvey Elliott leaving Liverpool before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Reds ace is back at Anfield for the time being after a difficult spell on loan at Aston Villa last season, but it might be that another move is on the cards for him soon as AC Milan step up their interest.

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The Rossoneri are looking for that kind of profile in the attacking midfield department, having also looked closely at Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, though he is now expected to stay in the Premier League with a loan move instead.

Milan have also been monitoring Elliott’s situation, and sources with ties to the agents industry have today informed me that this could now develop into something more concrete as we edge closer to the transfer deadline.

Harvey Elliott could leave Liverpool for AC Milan

Despite a lack of movement for Elliott so far this summer, the internal feeling has been that staying at Liverpool was always unlikely for him.

The 23-year-old was considered a real wonderkid when he first joined the Reds back in 2019, but it’s fair to say his career hasn’t panned out as expected, and he will now surely have to start again somewhere else.

Milan are big admirers of Elliott’s potential and see him as a strong tactical fit for what they’re looking for.

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“Elliott is one of the standout profiles on Milan’s list,” one source explained.

“Milan want to inject fresh energy into their attack without disrupting the overall squad structure, while also weighing factors such as wage balance and long‑term return on investment.

“Should a deal be completed, Elliott’s ability to play both on the right wing and in central areas would give Milan significant tactical flexibility and allow for in‑game formation shifts.”

The feeling is that the Rossoneri have done a lot of work on this deal and are now ready to enter into concrete negotiations, so the crucial next step will be Liverpool’s valuation.

Liverpool’s asking price for Harvey Elliott

Sources insist LFC are not prepared to sell Elliott on the cheap, even if his value has undoubtedly dropped in recent times.

The England Under-21 international could command a fee of as much as €35m, but it’s understood that Milan value him at closer to €20-25m.

Talks have not yet taken place to try to reach a compromise, but we can expect some negotiations to start soon.

Elliott has been open to staying and fighting for his place at Liverpool, but overall there isn’t much of a sense that he’ll get much of a fresh opportunity under new manager Andoni Iraola.

If a tempting offer comes in, Elliott is open to moving on, and Milan look like the main contenders for the time being, though RB Leipzig also have a historical interest.