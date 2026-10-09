"As a player..." - Vincent Kompany responds to Manchester City charges news

Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Grimm, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has spoken out on the charges against the club following the recent guilty verdict.

Kompany, now manager of Bayern Munich, won four Premier League titles and numerous other major honours during his time as a Man City player, and was club captain for much of his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, the Belgian tactician insists he doesn’t know too much about what went on off the pitch during that period, despite City recently being found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 charges against them relating to their finances.

This could lead to a serious punishment for City, and it could impact Kompany and other former players if it means titles are stripped of the club.

Vincent Kompany loved his time at Manchester City

For now, Kompany doesn’t seem to be giving too much away, simply saying he loved his time as a City player and that he can’t provide more information about the business side of things.

“I played 11 years for the club and I’ve loved all the years I’ve played for the club. Everything we’ve achieved and done on the pitch I’m really proud of,” the 40-year-old said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“Everything else, as a player you’re not a part of that. And right now as a coach of Bayern Munich I’m not too occupied with that topic as much as preparing for the game next week and the game we have to win tomorrow and everything I have as a coach.”

This is fair similar to what a lot of other managers have said so far, including another former City player in Frank Lampard.

With MCFC appealing the verdict, this case clearly isn’t over yet, which means that figures are unlikely to want to say too much publicly until there’s a clearer picture of what happens next.

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